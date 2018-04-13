U.S. Think Tank to Close Following S. Korea’s Halt of Funding

Anchor: A U.S. think tank will be closing down next month as the South Korean government decided to halt its funding. Robert Gallucci, the chairman of the U.S.-Korea Institute of Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies claims there was meddling by the South Korean government. Seoul has refuted the claim.

Our Park Jong-hong has this report.



Report: A U.S. think tank set up in 2006 will be closing down next month due to a cutoff in funding from the South Korean government.



The director of the U.S.-Korea Institute(USKI) of Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies told KBS that closing down was an inevitable measure. The announcement was made 30 days prior to the closure which is a requirement by labor law to give advance notice to workers.



The institute had been receiving about two billion won, or about one-point-nine million dollars, a year from the state-run Korea Institute for International Economic Policy(KIEP) affiliated with the Prime Minister's Office.



As reason for the funding suspension, the KIEP cited the U.S. institute’s failure to meet the parliament’s demand to improve the transparency of its operations and accounting and to make a report on any progress by March this year.



Chairman of the USKI, Robert Gallucci, refuted that claim and said the institute’s financial reporting was “very thorough” and there was no mismanagement of funds.



In particular, he added that Seoul demanded that it replace the leadership to which the institute rejected.



In the KBS report broadcast Wednesday, he said that the government threatened that if the director and assistant director were not fired, funding would be cut off.



The presidential office has denied the claim and added the decision was based on National Assembly discussions.



Although the USKI will be shut down, a well-known Web site specializing in North Korea issues, 38 North, which has been managed by the think tank, will reportedly continue operations independently with donations from the Carnegie Trust.

Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.