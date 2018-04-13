S. Korea, Japan to Draw up Blueprint to Develop Ties

South Korea and Japan have agreed to draw up a joint plan for developing their relationship to mark the 20th anniversary of their declaration to forge a new partnership.



An official of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono reached the agreement during their meeting in Seoul early in the day.



The official said the two countries agreed to begin director general-level negotiations to draft a blueprint to take the bilateral relationship to the next level on the occasion of the 20th year of the South Korea-Japan Joint Declaration for Partnership towards the 21st Century.



The partnership was declared in October 1998 by then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and then Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi based on a shared view that in order for the two countries to build solid, neighborly and friendly relations in the 21st century, they should squarely face the past and develop relations based on mutual understanding and trust.



In the declaration, Obuchi also expressed his deep remorse and heartfelt apology for the tremendous damage and suffering Japan caused Koreans through its colonial rule.