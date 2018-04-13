Moon Stresses Importance of S. Korea, Japan Communication

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the importance of communication between Seoul and Tokyo in solving the North Korea nuclear issue and enhancing bilateral and regional cooperation.



During a meeting with visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the top office on Wednesday, Moon said communication and cooperation between South Korea and Japan has become more important than ever ahead of the inter-Korean and the U.S.-North summits as well as a trilateral summit among South Korea, Japan and China.



Moon also said it is desirable that high-level personnel exchanges between the two countries remain active.



Noting this year marks the 20th anniversary of a joint declaration made by the two countrie to enhance their bilateral ties, Moon expressed hope that their relationship would advance to the next level through continued cooperation.



In return, Kono expressed respect for Seoul’s efforts for the inter-Korean and the U.S.-North summits. He also said Tokyo hopes to enhance tripartite coordination including the U.S. and work together with Seoul to fulfill denuclearization of the North.