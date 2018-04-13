Top Security Advisers of S. Korea, US to Meet on Thursday

The top security advisers of South Korea and the U.S. will meet in Washington on Thursday to exchange views and coordinate ahead of their countries' upcoming summits with North Korea.



A senior presidential official said Thursday that National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong visited Washington on Wednesday to meet with his U.S. counterpart John Bolton.



The two officials were set to meet on Wednesday, but the meeting was postponed by a day as Bolton needed to handle the U.S. response to Syria, according to an official at the White House National Security Council.



Chung and Bolton are expected to establish a hotline between them ahead of the upcoming summits.



It will be Chung's first meeting with Bolton since the U.S. national security adviser took office on Monday.