FM Kang to Visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Next Week

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan next week to discuss Korean Peninsula affairs.



In a briefing Thursday, ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said that Minister Kang will visit the two central Asian countries from Monday to Wednesday.



He said the minister will hold talks with her Kazak counterpart in Astana on Tuesday and with the Uzbek foreign minister on Wednesday in Tashkent.



On Monday, she will meet with ethnic Korean residents in the Kazak city of Almaty.



The spokesman noted the two countries are South Korea's traditional allies and strategic partners in Central Asia.



He said that during the trip, Minister Kang will discuss ways to deepen future-oriented and mutually beneficial bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation on the global stage, adding that she will also exchange views concerning the recent developments on the Korean Peninsula.