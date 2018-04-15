'S. Korea, US in Close Communication Ahead of Summits'

The Foreign Ministry said Thursday that South Korea is exerting efforts to maintain close communication and coordination with the United States on various levels and through multiple channels ahead of the planned summits between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the U.S.



Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk told a regular briefing that the government is doing its best while remaining prudent in order to achieve results in the upcoming inter-Korean summit regarding various issues including denuclearization.



Earlier, National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong flew to Washington for talks with his newly appointed U.S. counterpart John Bolton.



Seoul and Washington are also seeking to regularize a consultation channel between the South Korean embassy in Washington and the U.S. State Department.