Bank of Korea(BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol says there is slim chance the U.S. will designate South Korea as a currency manipulator.



He spoke to reporters after holding the central bank's monthly rate setting meeting on Thursday.



He said that South Korea only qualifies on two conditions out of the three necessary for the U.S. designation.



But he added it's still difficult to say that the nation is completely safe from designation, adding that the central bank will continue to monitor the situation.