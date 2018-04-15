Putin Says He Hopes to Discuss Bilateral, International Issues with Moon

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he wants to discuss bilateral and international issues with President Moon Jae-in when the South Korean leader visits Moscow in June.



According to the Kremlin, Putin made the remarks on Wednesday while receiving credentials from 17 new foreign ambassadors to Russia, including South Korea’s Woo Yoon-keun.



During the meeting, Putin highlighted the friendly relationship between Russia and South Korea. He said positive trends are being observed in the economic relations between the two countries, adding their bilateral trade jumped 27 percent last year from a year earlier to 19 billion U.S. dollars.



He also mentioned that South Korean investors are actively taking part in projects to develop Russia's Far East.