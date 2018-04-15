Putin Says He Hopes to Discuss Bilateral, International Issues with Moon

Write : 2018-04-12 18:58:50 Update : 2018-04-12 19:33:21

Putin Says He Hopes to Discuss Bilateral, International Issues with Moon

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he wants to discuss bilateral and international issues with President Moon Jae-in when the South Korean leader visits Moscow in June. 

According to the Kremlin, Putin made the remarks on Wednesday while receiving credentials from 17 new foreign ambassadors to Russia, including South Korea’s Woo Yoon-keun. 

During the meeting, Putin highlighted the friendly relationship between Russia and South Korea. He said positive trends are being observed in the economic relations between the two countries, adding their bilateral trade jumped 27 percent last year from a year earlier to 19 billion U.S. dollars. 

He also mentioned that South Korean investors are actively taking part in projects to develop Russia's Far East.  

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>