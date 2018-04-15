Top Security Advisers of S. Korea, US Meet ahead of Summits

The top national security advisers of South Korea and the U.S. held a meeting in Washington ahead of their leaders' planned summit talks with North Korea.



South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong and his U.S. counterpart John Bolton held a meeting for an hour on Thursday morning at the White House.



Departing for Seoul right after the talks, Chung told reporters at Dulles Airport that the two sides had very useful discussions.



He said that the success of both the inter-Korean summit and the North Korea-U.S. summit is important, so Bolton and he had extensive discussions on various ways to make the meetings a success and peacefully achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



The two officials were set to meet on Wednesday, but the meeting was postponed by a day as Bolton needed to handle the U.S. response to Syria.



It was Chung's first meeting with Bolton since the U.S. national security adviser took office on Monday.



Meanwhile, the White House National Security Council said that Bolton also met with his Japanese counterpart Shotaro Yachi after his meeting with Chung.



There was no trilateral meeting of the top security officials of the three nations.