US Wants Seoul to Share Cost of Deploying US Strategic Assets to Korea

The U.S. is said to have asked Seoul to share the cost of deploying its strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula.



An official of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry briefed reporters on Friday on the outcome of the second round of defense cost sharing talks between South Korea and the U.S. held on Jeju Island on Wednesday and Thursday.



The official said that during the talks, the U.S. “mentioned” the issue of the cost of deploying U.S. strategic assets. In response, the South refused the U.S.' demand to share the strategic assets deployment cost, arguing that the defense cost sharing talks are meant to discuss the cost of deploying U.S. troops, not its strategic assets.



The talks on the Special Measures Agreement are intended to determine how much South Korea will pay in defense costs to keep U.S. forces in the South from 2019. South Korea paid 950 billion won last year.



South Korea and the U.S. have been adopting special accords on sharing defense costs since 1991. The current accord will expire on December 31st.