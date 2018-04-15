S. Korean Court Calls for Possible Extradition of Japanese in Defamation Suit

Write : 2018-04-13

A South Korean court ordered the prosecution to look into the possibility of bringing a Japanese ultranationalist activist, who has been indicted for defaming the Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery, to the county.  

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday held a hearing on a defamation suit filed against Nobuyuki Suzuki in February of 2013. 

Suzuki was suspected of tying a wooden stake stating Japan's territorial claim over Korea's Dokdo islets to a bronze statue outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, which was installed to remember the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual enslavement.

Noting that the trial has not been held properly due to his absence, the court asked the prosecution to seek the extradition of the Japanese. 

In response, the prosecution said it will submit related documents asking the justice minister request the Japanese government hand him over based on the criminal extradition deal between the two countries. 

