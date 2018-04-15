Chinese Art Troupe Visits N. Korea for Cultural Exchange

A Chinese art troupe is visiting North Korea to attend a cultural event in Pyongyang in a sign of a thaw in relations between the two allies following their top leaders’ summit in Beijing last month.



The Chinese delegation led by Song Tao, the head of the international department at the Central Committee of the Communist Party, departed from Beijing Capital International Airport on an Air China flight at 2:30 p.m. Friday.



The group consists of around 50 people, including many artists. They are scheduled to participate in the 31st April Spring Friendship Art Festival held to mark the birth of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung, which falls on Sunday.



There is a possibility that Song will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the visit.



China did not send a delegation to the previous biennial event, however, in 2014 it sent a delegation via train.



It is the first time in four months that an Air China plane has landed in Pyongyang since Song visited the North as a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping in November.



A diplomatic source in Beijing said the Chinese airline temporarily suspended its service on the Beijing-Pyongyang route due to lack of demand, but added there is speculation it could restart.