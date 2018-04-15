S. Korea, US Security Advisers Hope for Successful Summits with N. Korea

South Korea’s presidential security adviser says Seoul and Washington are united in working for success of the upcoming inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea summits.



National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong made the assessment on Friday after returning from a trip to the United States where he met with the new U.S. national security adviser John Bolton.



Talking to reporters upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport, Chung said he had “very useful” discussions with Bolton, adding Seoul and Washington both agree that they need to work to make the two historic summits a success.



Chung said he also affirmed during his visit that the two allies have no differences on the basic direction to take to achieve the goal of bringing permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula through denuclearization.



He said the two countries will continue close coordination between their national security councils.



Asked whether there were any talks on arranging a Seoul-Washington summit following the inter-Korean summit, Chung said “various possibilities” were discussed.