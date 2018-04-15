US Launches Missile Strikes Against Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered precision strikes against Syria in a response to the country's suspected use of chemical weapons.



In a televised speech to the American people, Trump said he ordered the U.S. armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. He said a combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom was under way.



Regarding the chemical attacks, which he blamed on Assad, Trump said it was not the actions of a man but the crimes of a monster.



CNN reported a Western military operation was under way in Syria and that Tomahawk cruise missiles are believed to have been mobilized as was the case in the air raid of April last year.



Reuters quoted a U.S. official as saying the strikes were aimed at multiple targets and involved Tomahawk missiles.



The British Defense Ministry said that four British fighter jets were taking part in the coalition airstrike. The Associated Press showed the aircraft leaving a UK air base from the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.



Reuters reported that six huge explosions were observed in Damascus.