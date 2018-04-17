Mattis: Cautiously Optimistic of Path for Denuclearization

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis has expressed cautious optimism about the prospects of North Korean denuclearization.



In a hearing at the House Armed Services Committee on Thursday, Mattis said that he was cautiously optimistic “that we may be on the right path for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”



He said that diplomatic negotiations with North Korea were never considered meaningless.



Mattis said he believed that South Korean President Moon Jae-in's pressure campaign was behind North Korea’s decision to come to the negotiation table at the upcoming inter-Korean summit.



He added that diplomacy was clearly leading the efforts.