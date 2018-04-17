UK Foreign Office Renews Travel Advisory on Air Koryo

Radio Free Asia reports that the British government has renewed its travel alert for its Foreign Office employees using the North Korean carrier Air Koryo.



The U.S. international broadcaster said Saturday that in a travel advisory issued Friday, the UK's Foreign & Commonwealth Office said that Air Koryo's fleet did not satisfy international standards with the exception of the two Russian-made Tupolev TU-204.



The advisory said that Foreign Office employees fly the North Korean airline only when it's operationally necessary and that this position is kept under review.



The office also noted that Air Koryo was banned to service cities of European Union members over safety concerns. It said that plane accidents that occurred in July 2016 and May 2017 highlight the lack of official information regarding Air Koryo’s safety record and standards.



During a flight from Pyongyang to Beijing in May last year, parts of the fuselage of a TW-204 Air Koryo plane fell off mid-air at an altitude of 92-hundred meters.



A fire broke out in the cabin in the same type of aircraft during a flight from Pyongyang to Beijing in July 2016, prompting an emergency landing at an airport in Shenyang, China.