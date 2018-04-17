S. Korea, US Deny Increase in USFK Troop Size

The defense ministries of South Korea and the U.S. have confirmed that the number of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea remains unchanged at about 28-thousand-500 after comments by President Donald Trump that suggested a different figure.



Asked by Voice of America to comment on some news reports, saying the troop level has increased to 32-thousand, Pentagon spokesman Christopher Logan said Saturday the official number of U.S. Forces Korea troops is still at 28-thousand-500.



But the spokesman added the size can fluctuate depending on drills and other circumstances.



The Defense Ministry in Seoul also issued a statement, saying the U.S troop level remains unchanged and this has been periodically confirmed through joint statements by the Korea-U.S. security consultative meeting(SCM).



The ministry added that troop figures, however, can change temporarily due to rotational deployment, war games and other reasons.



There has been speculation about a change in the troop size after Trump gave a speech in Ohio last month when he said that 32-thousand American troops were protecting South Korea.