S. Korea, US Deny Increase in USFK Troop Size

Write : 2018-04-14 14:29:03 Update : 2018-04-14 14:39:59

S. Korea, US Deny Increase in USFK Troop Size

The defense ministries of South Korea and the U.S. have confirmed that the number of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea remains unchanged at about 28-thousand-500 after comments by President Donald Trump that suggested a different figure. 

Asked by Voice of America to comment on some news reports, saying the troop level has increased to 32-thousand, Pentagon spokesman Christopher Logan said Saturday the official number of U.S. Forces Korea troops is still at 28-thousand-500. 

But the spokesman added the size can fluctuate depending on drills and other circumstances.

The Defense Ministry in Seoul also issued a statement, saying the U.S troop level remains unchanged and this has been periodically confirmed through joint statements by the Korea-U.S. security consultative meeting(SCM). 

The ministry added that troop figures, however, can change temporarily due to rotational deployment, war games and other reasons.

There has been speculation about a change in the troop size after Trump gave a speech in Ohio last month when he said that 32-thousand American troops were protecting South Korea.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio On-Air
  • KBS World Radio On-Air
  • On-Air app is specifically designed for quick and easy access to audio services for KBS World Radio programs in 11 languages.

<

2 / 4

>