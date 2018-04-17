'N. Korean FM Discusses Logistics Project with Russian Deputy PM'

The Russian government said Friday that visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho held talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev on Thursday.



The deputy prime minister's office told Russian TASS news agency that the two officials discussed cooperation in implementing the Rajin-Khasan project as well as prospects on developing bilateral trade relations.



The Rajin-Khasan project is a comprehensive logistics plan to use North Korea's Rajin Port and the 54-kilometer railway connecting Rajin with the Russian border city of Khasan in the transport of traded goods via the Trans-Siberian Railway.



The North Korean foreign minister arrived in Russia on Monday for a four-day visit. Ri left for Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Thursday evening and is meeting with officials there through Sunday.