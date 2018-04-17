US Official: Process Under Way to Plan for Trump-Kim Summit

A senior U.S. government official has said that preparations for a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are under way but the date and venue have not yet been determined.



Reuters News cited the official telling reporters that there is a process under way to plan for the summit and the tightly held process has been under way for several weeks now.



The official said that people with much experience dealing with North Korea have been working on the issue and all of that knowledge is being marshaled into a tightly guarded but thorough process.



In terms of communication with North Korea in the process, the official said that "communication will have to be sufficient in order to establish and prepare for a successful summit." He said there have been contacts for weeks since Trump accepted the North Korean leader's invitation for talks.



The official said Trump is also thankful to Chinese President Xi Jinping for trying to keep the U.S. well informed of his own diplomacy with North Korea.