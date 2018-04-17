N. Korean Leader's Sister Meets Chinese Art Troupe Visiting Pyongyang

North Korean state media reports that the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with members of a Chinese art troupe visiting Pyongyang for cultural performances.



The Korean Central News Agency said Saturday that Kim Yo-jong visited the lodgings of the art troupe led by Song Tao who heads the international liaison department of the Communist Party's Central Committee.



Kim exchanged greetings with Song and also met with the leader of the Chinese performance team.



According to state media, Kim promised best efforts to ensure a most comfortable stay for the artists who came from North Korea's brethren country China. She also expressed wishes for their successful performance and an enjoyable time in Pyongyang.



The North Korean ruling Workers' Party's international department also hosted a reception for the Chinese art troupe at Koryo Hotel on Friday evening.



The Chinese art troupe composed of about 50 members arrived in Pyongyang earlier in the day on a state chartered plane. They were greeted at Pyongyang International Airport by Kim, Culture Minister Pak Chun-nam and Ri Su-yong, vice-chairman of the Workers' Party's Central Committee.