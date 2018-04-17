Kim Jong-un, Senior Chinese Official Discuss 'Important Matters'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with a Chinese official leading an art troupe to Pyongyang.



According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, Kim met Song Tao, head of the international liaison department at the Central Committee of the Communist Party, on Saturday.



The KCNA said that Kim and Song had in-depth discussions and exchanged views on the "important matters" of mutual concern and the international situation.



The report did not specify what the important matters were, but the two sides are believed to have discussed North Korea's denuclearization ahead of the North's summits with South Korea and the United States.



The meeting is also seen as a sign of improved relations between Pyongyang and Beijing after Kim's recent summit with Chinese President Xi Jingping.



The report also said that Kim hosted a dinner banquet for Song and the Chinese art troupe, which arrived in North Korea on Friday and performed on Saturday at the Mansudae Art Theater.