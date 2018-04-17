Kim Jong-un, Senior Chinese Official Discuss 'Important Matters'

Write : 2018-04-15 12:48:54 Update : 2018-04-15 14:04:04

Kim Jong-un, Senior Chinese Official Discuss 'Important Matters'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with a Chinese official leading an art troupe to Pyongyang.

According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, Kim met Song Tao, head of the international liaison department at the Central Committee of the Communist Party, on Saturday.

The KCNA said that Kim and Song had in-depth discussions and exchanged views on the "important matters" of mutual concern and the international situation.

The report did not specify what the important matters were, but the two sides are believed to have discussed North Korea's denuclearization ahead of the North's summits with South Korea and the United States.

The meeting is also seen as a sign of improved relations between Pyongyang and Beijing after Kim's recent summit with Chinese President Xi Jingping.

The report also said that Kim hosted a dinner banquet for Song and the Chinese art troupe, which arrived in North Korea on Friday and performed on Saturday at the Mansudae Art Theater.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
RSS Service
  • RSS Service
  • You can subscribe to KBS World Radio’s news and other Web contents through RSS

<

3 / 4

>