Syrian Army Declares it has Retaken Eastern Ghouta

Syrian government forces have declared that they have regained control over the Eastern Ghouta region, one of the strongholds for anti-regime forces close to Damascus.



State news agency SANA on Saturday quoted a spokesman for the Syrian military as saying that all terrorists have left Douma, the last of their holdouts in Eastern Ghouta, referring to the rebel troops as terrorists.



The statement said that the areas of Eastern Ghouta in rural Damascus have been fully cleansed of terrorism.



The announcement comes about two months after a massive assault launched by the Syrian government and allied forces in mid-February to retake the enclave, which had been out of regime control since 2012.



It also came on the same day the United States, Britain and France launched a joint strike against Syria in response to the country's suspected use of chemical weapons.