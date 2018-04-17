Trump Declares 'Mission Accomplished' in Syria Strike

United States President Donald Trump has declared "mission accomplished" in Friday night's strike on three Syrian targets in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians in a Damascus suburb.



Trump tweeted on Saturday that it was "a perfectly executed strike," expressing gratitude to France and Britain for their participation in the joint operation. He added that it "could not have had a better result and mission accomplished!"



The U.S Defense Department also said in a press briefing that Friday's operations were successful, confirming that they launched 105 missiles at three facilities in Syria.



However, Syria claimed that 110 missiles were launched in the strikes, and the country's defense systems intercepted most of them.