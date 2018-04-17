Trump Declares 'Mission Accomplished' in Syria Strike

Write : 2018-04-15 13:15:34 Update : 2018-04-15 14:13:16

Trump Declares 'Mission Accomplished' in Syria Strike

United States President Donald Trump has declared "mission accomplished" in Friday night's strike on three Syrian targets in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians in a Damascus suburb.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that it was "a perfectly executed strike," expressing gratitude to France and Britain for their participation in the joint operation. He added that it "could not have had a better result and mission accomplished!"

The U.S Defense Department also said in a press briefing that Friday's operations were successful, confirming that they launched 105 missiles at three facilities in Syria.

However, Syria claimed that 110 missiles were launched in the strikes, and the country's defense systems intercepted most of them.

Related News
  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>