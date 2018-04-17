Top Diplomats of China, Japan Agree to Cooperate on N. Korean Issues

The top diplomats of China and Japan have pledged to improve ties between their nations and affirmed a commitment to implement UN sanctions against North Korea to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



Japan's Kyodo News and NHK reported that Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Japan on Sunday and held talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono to discuss ways to improve China-Japan ties and to enhance their cooperation on the North Korean nuclear issue.



The two sides reportedly agreed to continue to fully implement all relevant UN resolutions and to work together closely in order to realize the dismantlement of the North's nuclear weapons and missiles.



Wang is the first Chinese foreign minister to visit Japan in a bilateral context in eight years and five months. He last visited Japan in August 2016 for a trilateral meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts.