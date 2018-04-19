Yomiuri: Xi Jingping May Visit N. Korea in June

A Japanese newspaper says that Pyongyang and Beijing are discussing a possible visit to North Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping following a planned U.S.-North Korea summit.



The Yomiuri Shimbun quoted multiple sources in North Korea and China as saying the discussion appears to have taken place during a recent meeting between Kim and Song Tao, the head of the international liaison department at the Central Committee of the Communist Party.



The sources said that the North called for a swift visit to the country by Xi, adding the North Korean Embassy in Beijing and China’s ruling party are discussing the schedule of the visit.



Yomiuri said it is possible Xi will visit the North in June. According to the sources, China will review the outcomes of the U.S.-North summit before deciding on when Xi will visit.