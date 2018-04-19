Ex-Japanese PM Predicts Abe to Resign in June

Former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may resign in June as his ratings slide over numerous cronyism scandals.



Koizumi offered the prediction in an interview with Shukan Asahi, a Japanese weekly magazine, that ran on Monday.



Asked how the Abe government will cope with the scandals, Koizumi said the situation is getting dangerous. He expects Abe will succumb to the pressure to step down when the current term of Japan's National Diet ends on June 20th.



Koizumi was once Abe's political mentor.



Abe served as Chief Cabinet Secretary for Koizumi and accompanied him to North Korea in 2002 for the first-ever Pyongyang-Tokyo summit.