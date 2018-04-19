White House: Trump-Abe Meeting to Focus on US-N. Korea Summit

The White House says that U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will focus on preparations for the U.S.-North Korea summit when they meet this week.



The two leaders are set to hold summit talks at Trump's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Speaking to reporters on an Air Force One flight to Florida on Monday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders expressed hopes that the summit will be very positive, adding preparations are under way.



As for the agenda, Sanders said the talks will mostly focus on preparation for the summit between Washington and Pyongyang, as well as a lot of trade discussion.