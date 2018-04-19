Trump: Two Koreas Have his 'Blessing' to Try Ending War

U.S. President Donald Trump said South and North Korea will be meeting to end their decades-long war and both countries have his blessing.



Trump made the remarks on Tuesday at the beginning of his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the U.S. president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.



Trump said that people don't realize the Korean War has not ended and the two Koreas are discussing an end to the war, adding they do have his blessing to do so.



Although they signed an armistice to halt the Korean War in 1953, technically the two Koreas remain at war.



Trump also revealed that direct contact was already taking place between senior U.S. and North Korean officials, saying that Washington has started talking to Pyongyang directly at extremely high levels.



Trump also said that his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will probably take place in early June or before that, assuming things go well.



However, he added that it's possible things won't go well and there would be no meetings, saying that the U.S. will just continue to go on this very strong path it has taken.



He said that five different locations are being looked at for his own meeting with Kim.



Trump took credit for the dialogue and developments in inter-Korean relations, saying that without the U.S., in particular without him, they wouldn’t be discussing anything.