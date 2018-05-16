White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Friday that the U.S. will continue to push for "complete and total denuclearization".



[Sound bite: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders]

"Certainly, the best outcome (of talks between Trump and Kim Jong Un) would be an agreement for complete and total denuclearization. But this is the beginning part of these conversations. I'm not going to get ahead of what we expect for that day. But certainly that would be I think the best outcome. And we've been pretty upfront about that."



Ahead of the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit next month, she also noted that the process has moved in the right direction, and that the U.S. will continue its maximum pressure until the North is denuclearized.



Sanders also cited the North stopping ballistic missiles tests and research and development on its nuclear program as reasons for confidence in the North's will to denuclearize.



She added that Washington would like to see something happen and hopes Pyongyang do the right thing not just for itself but for the entire world.

















