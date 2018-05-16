Pompeo: US May Allow Private Sector to Invest in N. Korea

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the U.S. will allow the private sector to invest in North Korea if the North agrees to fully dismantle its nuclear weapons program.



Pompeo, who recently returned from his second trip to Pyongyang, made the comment on Sunday during an interview on Fox News.



Welcoming the North's plan to publicly dismantle its nuclear test site, Pompeo said that private sector Americans, not the U.S. taxpayer, will come in to help build out the energy grid if the North fully dismantles its nuclear weapons program.



The secretary said that the U.S. will also offer help in developing North Korea's infrastructure and addressing the North Korean people's basic needs so they can eat meat and have healthy lives.



Pompeo earlier said that if Pyongyang takes "bold action to quickly denuclearize," the U.S. is prepared to work with the North to achieve prosperity on par with South Korea.