Bolton: No Benefits for N. Korea Before Implementation of PVID

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton says that North Korea should remove its uranium enrichment and plutonium reprocessing capabilities for a permanent, verifiable and irreversible nuclear dismantlement.



Appearing on ABC News on Sunday, Bolton reaffirmed that there will be no benefits to North Korea before it fully dismantles all elements of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.



He stressed that the U.S. wants to see the denuclearization process so completely under way that it is irreplaceable.



The security adviser described the types of steps that North Korea would need to take as part of a denuclearization process, including the potential involvement of a processing center in Tennessee.



Bolton said that the implementation of the decision means getting rid of all nuclear weapons, dismantling them, and taking them to Oak Ridge, Tennessee.



He also said that the U.S. will be putting on the table the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons and equipment, as well as its ballistic missile program and chemical and biological weapons.



He added that the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) will play a role in the process of verifying the North's nuclear dismantlement, but the actual dismantling will be carried out by the U.S. with help from other countries.