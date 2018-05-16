Asiana Flight Collides with Turkish Plane in Istanbul

Write : 2018-05-14 08:43:08 Update : 2018-05-14 10:03:33

Asiana Flight Collides with Turkish Plane in Istanbul

An Asiana Airlines plane collided with a Turkish aircraft during taxi in Istanbul. 

Asiana's Airbus A330 flight bound for Incheon hit the tail of Turkish Airlines A321 with its wing at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Ataturk Airport, resulting in a fire on the Turkish plane.  

No injuries were reported, but the cancellation of the Asiana flight caused inconveniences for passengers.  

Asiana said it is investigating the cause of the accident and that it will send another plane from Incheon Monday afternoon to transport the passengers. 

Seoul's transport ministry will also send investigators to Istanbul to probe the cause of the accident. 

Local media disclosed photos of the collision which appear to show the Turkish plane parked closer to the taxiway compared to other planes. 

