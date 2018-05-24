KOICA to Build Vocational Training Center in Myanmar

The Korea International Cooperation Agency(KOICA) will build a center for technical and vocational education and training(TVET) for free in Yangon, the largest city in Myanmar.



The agency said Monday that it held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday that was attended by Myanmar's ministers of education, labor and industry.



In congratulatory remarks, Education Minister Myo Thein Gyi thanked the South Korean government and KOICA for their consistent support. He expressed hope that the center will fundamentally improve the country's vocational training system and help raise the quality of technical education.



South Korean Ambassador to Myanmar Lee Sang-hwa said the center, set to be completed by the end of next year, will be the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. He said the project will serve to strengthen and expand development cooperation with Myanmar which is a key partner in South Korea's New Southern Policy initiative.



The training institute will comprise of seven buildings including dormitories for the faculty and students.



Construction will cost over 12 million dollars.

[Photo : YONHAP News]