Kyodo: N. Korean Diplomat in Russia to Attend Denuclearization Meeting in Moscow

A North Korean diplomat based in Russia will reportedly attend an experts' meeting on denuclearization to be held in Moscow later this month.



Japan's Kyodo News issued the report on Monday citing a statement by Nagasaki University's Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition.



Kyodo News said the two-day meeting will be attended by experts from countries such as the U.S. and Russia, and the North Korean diplomat is expected to attend a session on peace and security guarantees in Northeast Asia.



The report said that South Korean President Moon Jae-in's security adviser Moon Chung-in will also attend the session.

