NHK: Foreign Reporters, Except from S. Korea, Receive Visa from N. Korea

Foreign journalists, except those from South Korea, have reportedly received visas to visit North Korea this week to witness the planned dismantlement of the regime’s main nuclear test site.



According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, U.S. and other foreign media personnel obtained entry visas from the North Korean Embassy in Beijing on Monday and are expected to fly to the North on Tuesday.



The report came after the North refused for a second time to accept a list of South Korean journalists that Seoul plans to send to the North to attend the dismantling event.



Earlier this month, the North invited journalists from the U.S., South Korea, China, Russia and Britain to witness the dismantling of its Punggye-ri nuclear test site between May 23th and 25th.



The North has not explained why it has refused to accept South Korea's list of reporters, but it appears to be adding more pressure on the South. Last week, the North also unilaterally canceled planned high-ranking inter-Korean talks.

[Photo : YONHAP News]