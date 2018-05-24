President Moon Arrives in Washington for Talks with Trump

President Moon Jae-in has arrived in Washington on a visit to the U.S. to coordinate strategies ahead of the planned U.S.-North Korea summit.



Upon arrival at joint Base Andrews near Washington on Monday afternoon local time, the president was greeted by South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Yoon-je and U.S. acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific affairs Susan Thornton.



Moon’s official itinerary will begin with his meetings on Tuesday with high-ranking officials of the U.S. State Department dealing with diplomacy and security.



Then Moon will sit down for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, with only their translators in attendance. It will be followed by an extended summit involving key presidential aides over a luncheon.



During their one-on-one summit, the two leaders are expected to hold in-depth discussions on the differences between the U.S. and the North on how to pursue the denuclearization of the regime.



After the summit, Moon will visit the Korean Empire legation building in Washington which marks the 130th anniversary of its opening. There he'll meet the descendants of the empire's first minister to the U.S. and other legation officials who served at the time.



Moon is set to return home on Thursday morning.

[Photo : YONHAP News]