US Mints Commemorative Coin for Summit with N. Korean Leader

The U.S. government has issued a commemorative coin featuring the likeness of President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ahead of their landmark summit in Singapore next month.



U.S. media reported that the White House unveiled the coin on Monday local time.



The front side of the coin shows busts of "President Donald J. Trump" and "Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un" in front of their respective national flags and the words "peace talks" written in Korean above them.



The back side depicts the White House and Air Force One, the U.S. presidential jet.



The Washington-Pyongyang summit is scheduled for June 12th in Singapore. Earlier this month, North Korea threatened to cancel the meeting, citing a joint South Korea-U.S. air drill.

[Photo : YONHAP News]