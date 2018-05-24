Planes to Fly between Incheon, Taiwan via 2 Routes

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport says planes flying between South Korea and Taiwan will be able to use multiple routes throughout the entire flight beginning this week.



Currently, only a section linking Incheon and Jeju is connected through multiple flying routes while there is only one flight route between Jeju and Taiwan, creating frequent congestion or traffic restraints in the latter section.



According to the ministry, beginning on Thursday both sections will be connected by two flight routes, eight- to ten-mile long each. Accordingly, the planes heading from Incheon to Southeast Asia will use western route Y711 while the planes heading from the region to Incheon will use eastern route Y722.



The Incheon-Taiwan section is one of the busiest air routes in the world with around 820 airplanes passing partial or entire section every day.

[Photo : YONHAP News]