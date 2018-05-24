Top Office: Moon, Trump to Have Candid Talks on Denuclearization, Peace

Write : 2018-05-22 14:30:46 Update : 2018-05-22 14:47:16

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong says President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to have candid and unscripted talks during their summit Wednesday in Washington. 

Chung told reporters on the presidential jet en route to Washington that the summit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to share frank opinions about how to achieve denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula. 

Chung described the inability of anyone to predict exactly what will be said at the summit as an advantage of the meeting.

He said there is a "99 percent chance" the planned summit between North Korea and the United States will go forward in Singapore next month, despite hints of possible cancellation from Pyongyang.

