Moon, Trump Agree to Push for N. Korea Summit as Scheduled

Write : 2018-05-23 08:14:37 Update : 2018-05-23 08:43:18

President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to work together closely to hold the U.S.-North Korea summit set for June 12th in Singapore as scheduled.

Moon's chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan said in a news briefing on Wednesday that the two leaders reached the agreement on Tuesday during their summit talks at the White House.

The secretary said that Moon and Trump assessed recent changes in North Korea's attitude toward South Korea and the U.S. and discussed ways to resolve possible concerns held by Pyongyang over its security for its denuclearization. 

Moon said that there is no need to doubt North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's determination to hold the summit with Trump.

Moon added that the recent standoff may be resolved after the ongoing South Korea-U.S. joint military drills are over on Friday, which Pyongyang cited as the reason for refusing talks with Seoul. 

However, Trump suggested a possible delay in his summit with Kim. 

He said that there are certain conditions that the U.S. wants and if the U.S. doesn’t get those conditions, the meeting will not take place. However, he added that it would be a "great, great meeting" for North Korea if the conditions are met.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

