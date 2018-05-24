Trump Vows to Give Security Guarantees if Kim Agrees to CVID

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will guarantee the safety of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his regime if Kim agrees to a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.



Trump made the remarks on Tuesday at the White House after a bilateral summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.



Trump pledged not only to guarantee Kim's personal security but also predicted an economic revitalization for the North.



He said that if the North reaches a deal at the upcoming summit, Kim would be "very, very happy" and his country will become rich and prosperous.



Regarding the timeframe, Trump said that an “ all in one” denuclearization would be a lot better than in phases. He added that an upfront dismantling may not be possible due to physical reasons, but basically it should be all in one.

[Photo : YONHAP News]