Trump Says 'Still Looking at June 12 Summit with Kim'

United States President Donald Trump says that he is still looking at a June 12 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore as originally planned.



According to Reuters and AFP, Trump told reporters on Saturday at the White House that "We're looking at June 12th in Singapore and that hasn't changed."



He also said that the United States is doing well in terms of the summit with North Korea, and it's moving along pretty well.



The comment came just two days after he abruptly cancelled his meeting with Kim citing the North's recent "open hostility."



Trump also dismissed a New York Times report which predicted his summit with Kim would be impossible.



He tweeted on Saturday that the "failing NYT" quoted a senior White House official, who doesn't exist, as saying that even if the meeting were reinstated, holding it on June 12 would be impossible, given the lack of time and the amount of planning needed.



Trump criticized the report, saying that they were "wrong again" and urged them to use "real people not phony sources."



Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Saturday that a White House pre-advance team for the summit will leave for Singapore as scheduled in order to prepare should the summit take place.



Quoting U.S. magazine "Politico," Reuters said that an advance team of 30 White House and State Department officials were preparing to depart on Sunday for Singapore. The team is reportedly led by White House deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin and special assistant to the president Patrick Clifton.

