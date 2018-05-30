US-N. Korea Officials Hold Talks in DMZ Ahead of Trump-Kim Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that U.S. officials are in North Korea to continue preparations for his possible summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Trump tweeted on Sunday that the U.S.team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the summit, adding he truly believes North Korea has "brilliant potential" and will be a great economic and financial nation one day.



Trump's comment came hours after U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that a U.S. delegation held talks with officials from North Korea at the truce village of Punmunjeom inside the Demilitarized Zone.



Sung Kim, the former U.S. ambassador to South Korea, is reportedly leading the American delegation. Pentagon official Randall Schriver and Allison Hooker, the Korea expert on the White House National Security Council, are also known to be on the team. The North Korean delegation is reportedly headed by Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.



The Washington Post said that the meetings would continue Monday and Tuesday at the Tongilgak building on the northern side of Panmunjeom.

[Photo : YONHAP News]