US, N. Korea Likely to Hold Working-level Talks in Singapore

Write : 2018-05-28 08:42:11 Update : 2018-05-28 11:24:56

The U.S. and North Korea plan to hold working-level talks in Singapore on Tuesday to prepare for a possible summit between the two countries next month.
 
The 30-member advance team from the U.S., which is set to arrive in Singapore on Monday, is expected to discuss protocol and security issues with North Korean officials. Negotiations between the two countries also began at the truce village of Panmunjeon on Sunday, with talks focusing on the agenda of the summit set for June 12th.
 
The White House said Saturday that its pre-advance team was headed to Singapore to prepare for the summit. 
 
The Singapore team is reportedly led by White House deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin and special assistant to the president Patrick Clifton.
 
North Korea is said to be sending Kim Chang-son, an official from the State Affairs Commission.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

