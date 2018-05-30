S. Korean Naval Flotilla Sets Sail to Attend RIMPAC

S. Korean Naval Flotilla Sets Sail to Attend RIMPAC

The South Korean Navy has dispatched ships to take part in a multinational maritime exercise led by the United States. 

The Rim of the Pacific Exercise, or RIMPAC, is set to open its 26th session in waters near Hawaii between June 27th and August second. 

Around 700 South Korean naval officers, two destroyers and a submarine as well as aircraft will partake in the event which is held every two years. 

 Around 20 other countries, including the U.S., Japan and Australia, are also scheduled to take part. 

