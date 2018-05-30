N. Korea, US to Discuss Summit Protocol in Singapore Tuesday

Working-level contacts between North Korea and the United States is set to take place in Singapore as early as Tuesday, fueling speculation the two countries may hold a summit as scheduled.



The two countries are also holding talks at the border village on the Korean Peninsula to coordinate the summit's agenda, which include denuclearization and providing security guarantee for the North Korean regime.



An advance team from the U.S. led by Joe Hagin, White House deputy chief of staff for operations, is set to arrive in Singapore via Japan on Monday.



Eight North Korean officials, including Kim Chang-son, de facto chief of staff to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, are flying from Beijing headed to Singapore Monday afternoon.

[Photo : KBS News]