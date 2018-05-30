S. Korean Ambassador Expects China's Constructive Role over Korean Peninsula Affairs

South Korea's ambassador to China has expressed hopes that Beijing will play a constructive role in Korean Peninsula issues, including a possible summit between the United States and North Korea.



Briefing reporters in Beijing on Monday, Ambassador Noh Young-min said China has been consistently sending messages that it actively supports a possible U.S.-North Korea summit, denuclearization and peace-building on the Korean Peninsula.



He said the South Korean government will strengthen strategic communication and cooperation with Beijing.



In terms of economic cooperation, Noh touched on a reported conflict over South Korean electric vehicle battery producers, saying the two countries are entering a solution phase. He revealed that Beijing Benz vehicles made with South Korean battery cells were approved last week and that companies such as LG, Samsung and SK are now on a white list of quality battery producers in China.



China reportedly excluded electric vehicles made with South Korean batteries from its subsidy program as part of its economic retaliation over Seoul's deployment of a U.S. THAAD antimissile battery.