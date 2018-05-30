Pompeo: Any Agreement with N. Korea must Seek Congress Consent

U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo has promised if Washington reaches any agreement with North Korea through a possible bilateral summit, it will seek consent from Congress in the form of a treaty.



At the U.S. Senate’s review session for the State Department’s budgets last Thursday, Pompeo said that he discussed with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to the country early this year the possibility of providing the regime with a permanent, irreversible and verifiable security guarantee in return for its denuclearization.



He said if an agreement is made between the U.S. and the North, it will be submitted to the Senate in the form of a treaty seeking its consent.



Pompeo explained that the U.S. government’s goal is to reach an agreement with Pyongyang that can be submitted to Senate.



He said the Trump administration hopes to help the Senate to fulfill its constitutional duty properly by doing what it could not do on the Iran nuclear deal.



The previous Obama administration did not seek congressional consent on the Iran nuclear deal for fear that the Republican-led Senate would vote it down.

[Photo : YONHAP News]