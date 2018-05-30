No. of Chinese Visiting S. Korea on Group Tours Rises Again

Person-to-person exchanges between South Korea and China are increasing again.



According to a source in Beijing on Monday, there were a total of seven-thousand-786 applications for a group tour to South Korea last month, jumping by 122 percent from early this year.



The number of Chinese applying for an individual travel visa to South Korea in April also skyrocketed by 151-point-four percent in a year to 114-thousand-519 while the number of Chinese visiting South Korea increased 58-point-three percent from a year earlier.



The surge is attributed to China’s gradual lifting of its economic retaliation over Seoul's deployment of a U.S. THAAD antimissile battery. Early this month, the authorities of two more Chinese regions lifted group tour bans in addition to Beijing and Shandong.