US, N. Korea Likely to Resume Working-level Talks at Panmunjeom

Write : 2018-05-29 08:16:19 Update : 2018-05-29 08:59:14

U.S. and North Korean officials are likely to resume working-level talks on Tuesday after a one-day break to continue preparations for a potential summit between their leaders.
 
A diplomatic source familiar with the summit preparations told Seoul-based Yonhap News that the two sides held their first working-level meeting Sunday and then took a break without meeting again on Monday.
 
The officials will reportedly meet again at the truce village of Panmunjeom as early as Tuesday and no later than Wednesday.
 
The source said that the two sides apparently decided not to meet on Monday in order to take a breather and not because negotiations had stalled.
 
The source said that as the two sides laid out their ideas about a denuclearization deal on Sunday, they are likely to address specific details in the next session.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

